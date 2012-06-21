"You have to be interested in the world for the world to be interested in you"

A quote by one of my tutors in my second year from a lecture that caught my attention. It basically means that if you want to make it as a designer and get people to know about you (and hire you) then you have to put you and your work out there for people to be able to take notice. It is advice that I have heeded since then and is hopefully working!

This piece is to be printed on a Risograph printer tonight at A3 size at a print and beer event I'm attending, so keep an eye out for the print which I will upload at some point!