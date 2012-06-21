Andrew Colin Beck

Proficiscor Est Vivo

wizards wizard telescope hot air balloon geometric
So privelliged to do a post-card for wander (http://blog.onwander.com/)!
The inscription means "to travel is to live" in latin.

Wizards (WIP)
Posted on Jun 21, 2012
