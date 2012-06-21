Mal Webster

Game & Watch

Game & Watch nintendo vector illustration digital minimal game and watch retro
One of my favourite childhood handhelds. The good old Nintendo Game & Watch! Donkey Kong Jr. kept me amused for hours a kid... And from time to time still does.

