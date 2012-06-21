MadeByShape

Team & Random Face

MadeByShape
MadeByShape
Hire Us
  • Save
Team & Random Face team random fact dribbble social icons social media jquery
Download color palette

After many months, we got round to launching our new studio website.

Shot of the about page, that allows you to generate random facts about our team, view their social networks and a brief profile.

www.madebyshape.co.uk
www.twitter.com/madebyshape

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2012
MadeByShape
MadeByShape
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by MadeByShape

View profile
    • Like