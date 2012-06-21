Luis Lopez Grueiro

shield-wasp-storage

Luis Lopez Grueiro
Luis Lopez Grueiro
  • Save
shield-wasp-storage logo mark brand concept creative logo security storage wasp bee
Download color palette

What do you guys think is better ? Trying to mix shield, wasp, storage..

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2012
Luis Lopez Grueiro
Luis Lopez Grueiro

More by Luis Lopez Grueiro

View profile
    • Like