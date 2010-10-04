Matsui

Paperfish

Matsui
Matsui
  • Save
Paperfish website news blue fish illustration
Download color palette

The mascot i designed to represent Fishuk News.

Shot 1286197957
Rebound of
Worm
By Matsui
View all tags
Posted on Oct 4, 2010
Matsui
Matsui

More by Matsui

View profile
    • Like