Kévin Sachs

Tag Heuer - Running App Concept

Kévin Sachs
Kévin Sachs
  • Save
Tag Heuer - Running App Concept ui app sport app sport running app running health animation
Tag Heuer - Running App Concept ui app sport app sport running app running health animation
Tag Heuer - Running App Concept ui app sport app sport running app running health animation
Download color palette
  1. composition_1_1.png
  2. shot.png
  3. tag_heuer_-_light_theme.png
  4. tag_heuer_-_dark_theme.png

I imagined a little prototype for Tag Heuer connected watches.

Check the statistics of each running you've done. Self-improvement is at the core of the running experience.

First attempt to use Rotato 🔥
Not especially proud of this work, but it was a good training. ✌

Hit "L" to show some love ❤️

View all tags
Posted on Mar 6, 2019
Kévin Sachs
Kévin Sachs
Hi all! 👋 Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble ⬇

More by Kévin Sachs

View profile
    • Like