Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dmitrii Efanov

Dog Chat

Dmitrii Efanov
Dmitrii Efanov
  • Save
Download color palette

A few screens of my imaginary app I've made to improve my prototyping skills (and for fun). It features 2 dogs you can talk with (my Shiba Inu and his best friend), they are not good in English tho.

MacOS users can download the compressed .app to take a closer look, although there's not that much functionality yet!

Check both videos to see more cute puppers and press "L" for them!

TEST

dog_chat_2.mp4
4 MB
Download
dog_chat_1.mp4
5 MB
Download
dog_chat.zip
5 MB
Download
Dmitrii Efanov
Dmitrii Efanov

More by Dmitrii Efanov

View profile
    • Like