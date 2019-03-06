🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
A few screens of my imaginary app I've made to improve my prototyping skills (and for fun). It features 2 dogs you can talk with (my Shiba Inu and his best friend), they are not good in English tho.
MacOS users can download the compressed .app to take a closer look, although there's not that much functionality yet!
Check both videos to see more cute puppers and press "L" for them!
