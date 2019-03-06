Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jozsef Deak

Finn

Jozsef Deak
Jozsef Deak
  • Save
Finn profile webdesign type minimal typography grid grid layout magazine news website
Download color palette

I'm working on my portfolio site and going through some old project. Found this early mock for a project I did with my partner at Nōtan back in 2015.

FINN is a knowledge center, putting new scientific insights in network theory, media relations, digital communication, public affairs, reputation management and crisis communication into daily practice.

Visit full case study at https://www.notan.co/project/finn

Jozsef Deak
Jozsef Deak

More by Jozsef Deak

View profile
    • Like