Hey, Dribbblers!
Time to post again. This time it’s a website for a real estate firm developing a youthful and modern flat complex right in the city centre, called Flux Records.
As the project itself focuses on young, ambitious people with good taste, the website had to stand out in terms of uniqueness and its relation to popular (but not too popular!) culture.
It’s been a blast designing this one, and a pleasure to work with people from Flux Records. Hope you like the outcome as much as we do!
Be sure to visit @Mediapark to check out more of our work. Also, you can follow our shenanigans and day to day activities via Instagram, and Youtube.