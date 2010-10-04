Hrvoje Bielen

Sunbeam Alpine

Sunbeam Alpine car vector photoshop illustration icon icon set blue
Part of James Bond Dr. No icon set.
- Photoshop CS5
- vector tools
- layer styles

Check the whole set here: http://hbielen.deviantart.com/gallery/#/d2czfdw
Full car illustration here: http://cargo.hrvoje-bielen.com/#172311/Sunbeam-Alpine

Posted on Oct 4, 2010
