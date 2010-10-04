Ken Woodworth

New Website

Ken Woodworth
Ken Woodworth
Hire Me
  • Save
New Website website design typography blog date tag
Download color palette

A small section of the design of my new site. There will be a number of different tags for posts on the blog, all with custom colors and icons.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 4, 2010
Ken Woodworth
Ken Woodworth
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ken Woodworth

View profile
    • Like