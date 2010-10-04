Turbomilk

Sinister rabbit for a web developers’ festival

Sinister rabbit for a web developers’ festival character rabbit
Our company is the organizer of 404 Festival held in Samara every fall. The event is remarkable from all perspectives except for one – it did not have a mascot until now. We felt like fixing it and created a special character for the fest.

We haven’t been thinking for too long and picked Rabbit-no-way for our mascot. Why so? Read about it in our article on How we came up with and drew the mascot for 404 Festival.

Posted on Oct 4, 2010
