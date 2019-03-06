Purrweb UX

Guinness Beer Promotion Screens

This is the part of economy sharing app. This promotion is meant for engaging more users.

Want a FREE pint of Guinness? Just start charging the phone with ChargedUp power bank, don’t touch the phone for 30 minutes, and...

Voila! Go to the barman and get your beer 🍺

Created by Ilya Sablin

