Arinbjørn Kuld

Lightning and textures

Arinbjørn Kuld
Arinbjørn Kuld
  • Save
Lightning and textures grid texture light poster
Download color palette

Doing some grid-based illustrations for fun, have a few going. This was a light / texture-test.

Full version

View all tags
Posted on Oct 4, 2010
Arinbjørn Kuld
Arinbjørn Kuld

More by Arinbjørn Kuld

View profile
    • Like