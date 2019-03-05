Layers dad-hat: Now in the Dribbble Shop!

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Have you really settled into working from home? Or perhaps you've given up around the office? That's ok, you can still stay tidy, and separate your layers with this washed-out black dad hat.
For all of you layer-lovers out there, grab yourself a dad-hat in the NEW DRIBBBLE SHOP and rep one of the best design tools out there!
If you haven't already, stop by the shop and check out the rest of the amazing products designed by your talented Dribbble community!