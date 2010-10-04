Simen Grankel

Simen Grankel
Simen Grankel
Bliss Logo identity logo serif
Part of visual identity for new TV channel.
Typographic elegance by Sigurd T. Mannsåker

Posted on Oct 4, 2010
