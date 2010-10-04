Mark Antonio

Marker Throwback

Mark Antonio
Mark Antonio
Marker Throwback
Hey, it's what's on my screen... Kickin' it old school with a marker rendering of a piece from classic anime mecha. Shout out to Rich D. for recruiting me. Stay tuned, hope to get some real UI work up soon.

Posted on Oct 4, 2010
Mark Antonio
Mark Antonio

