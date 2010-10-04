🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
"Outdoor Monsters is an independent drive-in movie theatre." A line out of the ExpressionEngine 2010 European Conference DevDay client brief.
With a team of 8 designers and developers we tried to created a fictional website in ONE day for movie lovers to book a parking spot for this sea side drive-in.
The design is based on the title screen of the 1958 movie 'Plan 9 from Outer Space'.