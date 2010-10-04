Dion Kesling

Outdoor Monsters

Outdoor Monsters
"Outdoor Monsters is an independent drive-in movie theatre." A line out of the ExpressionEngine 2010 European Conference DevDay client brief.

With a team of 8 designers and developers we tried to created a fictional website in ONE day for movie lovers to book a parking spot for this sea side drive-in.

The design is based on the title screen of the 1958 movie 'Plan 9 from Outer Space'.

Posted on Oct 4, 2010
