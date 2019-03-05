Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alexandr Bognat

Craft Beer Bottle Mockup

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
Craft Beer Bottle Mockup kraft pack ale botle drop drink beer glass label alcohol alchohol beer bottle craft bottle beverage design mock up download psd mockup
  1. 1_-_creativemarket.jpg
  2. 1_-_creativemarket.jpg
  3. 2_-_composition.jpg
  4. 3_-_editable_elements.jpg
  5. 5_-_design.jpg
  6. 4_-_details.jpg

Craft Beer Bottle Mockup

$3.99
Available on rebrandy.net
Craft Beer Bottle Mockup
Product includes:
• psd with bottle with label;
• psd with bottle without label;
• help files (video tutorials);

Editable elements:
• bottle color and design;
• label shape (rectangular or oval);
• shadows;
• glossiness;
• background color and design;

