11 for 11

11 for 11 monogram vector book print icon design type abstract letter typography geometric mark identity symbol brand logo
Honoured to have had 11 of my logos selected for the upcoming LogoLounge 11 book. Privileged and proud to feature alongside some of the best logo designers around. Huge thanks to Bill Gardner and the judges for putting together this beautiful showcase 🙌🏻

Instagram | Behance | Website

