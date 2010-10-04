Jacob Cass

Asset Management Logo

Asset Management Logo arrow up blue gold finance akzidenz grotesk
* Asset Management is a pension investment advisory that provides solution focused asset management and alternative/hedge fund investing for institutional investors and sovereign wealth funds.

Typefaces: Berthold Akzidenz Grotesk Bold and Regular

Still in development but most probably this is the concept and colour scheme we are going for.

