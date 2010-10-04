Jon Rohan

8-bit Kill Screen

Since 8-bit is all the rage. Created a kill screen on http://jonrohan.codes/fieldnotes/8-bit-kill-screen/

Credit to Harry Harrison. This is a canvas inspired version of a screensaver he made.

Oct 4, 2010
