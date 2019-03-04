Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alexandr Bognat

Craft Beer Box Mockup

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
Craft Beer Box Mockup kraft package pack botle drink alcohol alchohol beer bottle packaging craft wood box bottle beer beverage design mock up download psd mockup
Craft Beer Box Mockup

Price
$4.99
Craft Beer Box Mockup
Product includes:
• 2 psd with craft beer box (front and side view);
• help files (video tutorials);

Editable elements:
• beer box color and design;
• bottle color;
• glossiness;
• shadows;
• background color and design;

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
