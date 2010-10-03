The Skins Factory

Alienware Invader Windows Media Skin | Animation

The Skins Factory
The Skins Factory
Hire Me
  • Save
Alienware Invader Windows Media Skin | Animation windows media player windows media player skin alienware the skins factory ui user interface space alienware invader
Download color palette

A single frame of animation for the official Alienware Windows Media Player skin - Alienware Invader. Part of a complete desktop theme we created and our 3rd outing working for Alienware Corporation.

Watch an HD video of the opening animation sequence here

And the final results can be seen here

The Skins Factory
The Skins Factory
We design extraordinary apps, websites, & brand identities.
Hire Me

More by The Skins Factory

View profile
    • Like