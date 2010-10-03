John Manoogian III

Stats Landing Page Redesign

John Manoogian III
John Manoogian III
  • Save
Stats Landing Page Redesign 140proof graph infographic twitter
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Oct 3, 2010
John Manoogian III
John Manoogian III
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by John Manoogian III

View profile
    • Like