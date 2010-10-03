Lydia Nichols

kick it in the face

kick it in the face illustration character shoe kicking
For someone who's been feeling down. My advice: KICK IT IN THE FACE. Also my submission for the next issue of the Bushwick Review.

Posted on Oct 3, 2010
