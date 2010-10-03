Kb92

Portfolio 3

Kb92
Kb92
  • Save
Portfolio 3 portfolio wordpress webdesign website
Download color palette

Dropped small thumbnails and went for 940px large pics,
Don't know how to do info and typography on this site.

Suggestions?

View all tags
Posted on Oct 3, 2010
Kb92
Kb92

More by Kb92

View profile
    • Like