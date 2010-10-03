Jason Vanlue

J/B wedding logo badge blue moo cards
Putting together a series of Moo Card designs for my sister's wedding. The cards will be attached to wedding favors at each table so guests have their contact info after the event.

Each design plays off either their initials (JB) or the first initial of their last name (B). More samples to come...

Posted on Oct 3, 2010
