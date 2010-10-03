Peter Steen Høgenhaug

Høgenhaug webdesign portfolio showcase
Thanks to Paul Irish who invited me—very excited to be here.

I'm working on my company website. It's not at all done—missing content, images need padding, etc. etc., but check out http://hoegenhaug.com/upcoming/ to see the current state.

Posted on Oct 3, 2010
