Laura's Christmas Present

I'm working on a 30" x 40" poster as a present for my girlfriend.

It takes a few different photo's from holidays we've been on and puts bit of each into one picture. The bit of her was taken within La Boqueria Market on La Ramblas in Barcelona and the rest of it are different shots from when we went to New York.

Posted on Oct 3, 2010
