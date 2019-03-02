Creative Shift

Daylight Logo Design

Creative Shift
Creative Shift
  • Save
Daylight Logo Design sell buy d logo ecom logo product vector art hand tag ecom ecommerce creative app web logo vector icon illustration graphic design design branding brandidentity
Download color palette

E-commerce logo Daylight. Daylight sell all type of product through this site along fantastic home delivery service.
.
.
.

For full preview please check the project url.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/77005175/Daylight-Logo-Design
.
Thanks...

Creative Shift
Creative Shift

More by Creative Shift

View profile
    • Like