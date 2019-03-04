Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hallie Rose Taylor
Dribbble

New shop interface and designer goods!

Hallie Rose Taylor
Dribbble
Hallie Rose Taylor for Dribbble
  • Save
New shop interface and designer goods! shopify commerce interface redesign swag merch gear equipment shop
Download color palette

We have a fresh new redesign for you! Our dear @Rogie revamped our Dribbble equipment shop, and we've stocked it with amazing new merch from some serious design all-stars:

@Alice Lee @Alana Louise @Hoodzpah @Kyle Letendre @Peter Francis Laxalt @Damian Orellana @Emir Ayouni @Ryan Putnam @Anna Lillian Martinez @Laura Bohill @Mercedes Bazan @Renee Fleck @Super Team Deluxe @Joanna Behar @Meg Lewis and @kellianderson

Whew!

Head on over to the shop and load up on fresh designer gear. For March only, we're offering 10% off orders over $50 with the code FRESHGEAR.*

Shot by @Renee Fleck!

* Limited one per customer and not in combination with other offers, offer ends March 31st at 11:59pm EST.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 4, 2019
Dribbble
Dribbble

More by Dribbble

View profile
    • Like