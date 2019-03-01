Jacob Nelsen

Elevate Design Logo

Jacob Nelsen
Jacob Nelsen
  • Save
Elevate Design Logo event logo logo design identity typography design ui conference summit branding logo
Download color palette

Recently my company tasked me with branding our Design Team summit held in Bulgaria titled “Elevate Design”. This will likely be one of many elevate summits our company is planning our doing. Our summit is to grow our design team and capabilities over in Bulgaria. I am very excited to be going over there in a few months and hang out with our international team. This is the best logo I have designed to date and I am excited to share it with you.

Jacob Nelsen
Jacob Nelsen
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jacob Nelsen

View profile
    • Like