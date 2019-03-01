Elevate Design Logo

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Recently my company tasked me with branding our Design Team summit held in Bulgaria titled “Elevate Design”. This will likely be one of many elevate summits our company is planning our doing. Our summit is to grow our design team and capabilities over in Bulgaria. I am very excited to be going over there in a few months and hang out with our international team. This is the best logo I have designed to date and I am excited to share it with you.