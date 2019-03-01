João Apolinário

Venakki Mixology Vodka & Gin Label Design

Venakki Mixology emerges as an elegant exclusive range of carefully hand-made spirits one by one by Venakki Distillery. The design is based on a careful, minimalist and elegant image with the use of direct printing on the bottle and a paper label.

Posted on Mar 1, 2019
