Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
7
Retrograhic

Sprocket iOS 1.5 Bike Selling

7
Retrograhic
7 for Retrograhic
  • Save
Sprocket iOS 1.5 Bike Selling assistant iphone white space white tab bar bike design bicycle ui sprocket ux ios
Download color palette

Same thing as Android nav but more white iOS. Forgot to upload it earlier so here you go! (out soon)

If you like it, don't hesitate to click "L" 💗 or "F".

Sprocket Bicycle App on Android
Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Tumblr
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on FB

Sprocket 1.5.27 top hirearchy
Rebound of
Sprocket Android 1.5.27 Top Hierarchy
By 7
View all tags
Posted on Mar 1, 2019
Retrograhic
Retrograhic
We make a bicycle marketplace

More by Retrograhic

View profile
    • Like