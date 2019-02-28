Kujur Sajib

GOLDEN TULIP BRANDING IDENTITY LOGO

GOLDEN TULIP BRANDING IDENTITY LOGO
Hello guys! 🖐
This is the Golden Tulip Logo

FEATURES:
- Fully Editable
- Free Fonts Used
- Unique Design
- 300 DPI CMYK
-Print Ready File

WANT TO ORDER SOMETHING?
Email: designerkujur@gmail.com

Thanks for visit this shot

Posted on Feb 28, 2019
