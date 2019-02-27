Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alexandr Bognat

Cassette Tape Mockup

Cassette Tape Mockup audio casette packaging retro listen old stereo record music case cassette tape box cassette tape cassete design mock up download psd mockup
  1. 1_-_creativemarket.jpg
  2. 5.jpg
  3. update_background_square.jpg
  4. 2.jpg
  5. 4.jpg
  6. 3.jpg

Price
$7.99
Available on rebrandy.net
Product includes:
• psd with cassette and case (top view);
• psd with cassette case (front and back view);
• psd with cassette case (front and spine view);
• psd with cassette case (side view);
• 16 background textures;
• help files (video tutorials);

Editable elements:
• cassette case color and design;
• glossiness;
• shadows;
• background color and design;

