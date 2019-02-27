Cassette Tape Mockup

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
• Full presentation on rebrandy.net
• Full presentation on Creative Market
• Download from Gumroad
Product includes:
• psd with cassette and case (top view);
• psd with cassette case (front and back view);
• psd with cassette case (front and spine view);
• psd with cassette case (side view);
• 16 background textures;
• help files (video tutorials);
Editable elements:
• cassette case color and design;
• glossiness;
• shadows;
• background color and design;