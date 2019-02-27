Dan Lehman

Yao Ming

Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Hire Me
  • Save
Yao Ming yao ming basketball people illustration texture rough retro man face portrait meme internet
Download color palette

another classic for my internet meme series

Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Branding, Illustration, & Packaging
Hire Me

More by Dan Lehman

View profile
    • Like