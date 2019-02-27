Anton Chyrsky

Jedi Order Coaster

Anton Chyrsky
Anton Chyrsky
  • Save
Jedi Order Coaster art giveaway sticker mule coaster force galaxy star wars jedi order jedi logo fun branding vector illustration web design design ui
Download color palette

Hello, Dribbblers!👋 Today I want to share with you the coaster design. I'm a very-very big fan of Star Wars universe and this is the Jedi Order symbol. ✨✨✨Let the Force be with you!
✨✨✨

Huge thanks to @Sticker Mule for this great opportunity and fantastic giveaway. It's my first experience in illustration and I have long wanted to do something in this style.

Do you like it?💜

===========

You can also find me here:
Instagram | Behance

Stickermule free coasters shot 4x
Rebound of
Giveaway! Free Coasters!
By Sticker Mule
Anton Chyrsky
Anton Chyrsky

More by Anton Chyrsky

View profile
    • Like