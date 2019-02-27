Jedi Order Coaster

Hello, Dribbblers!👋 Today I want to share with you the coaster design. I'm a very-very big fan of Star Wars universe and this is the Jedi Order symbol. ✨✨✨Let the Force be with you!

✨✨✨

Huge thanks to @Sticker Mule for this great opportunity and fantastic giveaway. It's my first experience in illustration and I have long wanted to do something in this style.

Do you like it?💜

===========

You can also find me here:

Instagram | Behance