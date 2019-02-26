Wisecraft

Logolounge 11 - Selected Logos

I’m very happy to announce that 5 of my logos will be published on the world's number one Logo Book, LogoLounge!

Big thanks to to @Gardner Design and the LogoLounge team for providing such a great resource to our community. Can't wait for the hard copy!

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

Elegacy events logo design 4x
Rebound of
Elegacy Events - Logo Design
