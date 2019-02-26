Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Creative Studio Portfolio

Creative Studio Portfolio minimal proposal indesign blue coral template woman feminine pr media script typography brand kit studio portfolio fashion
Creative Studio Portoflio was designed as an universal template with original structured editorial layout. It has many editable shapes and was prepared for clean and elegant layout.

Features:

24 pages template,
Adobe Indesign CS4+ compatible
A4 and Letter size + bleeds,
4 InDesign files (CS4 + CC),
Print Ready,
Based on 12 column grid,
Paragraph styles included,
Master Pages,
Images, Text and Background on separate layers,
Uses free fonts,
Help File,
300dpi,
Photographs and mockup are not Included,

Project pages:

About us,
Our services page,
Projects,
Case Study,
Process sages,
Our office,
Portfolio,
Clients,
Design,
Branding,
Awards,
Contact us.

Project avaiable for sale on Creative Market: https://crmrkt.com/ej369X

