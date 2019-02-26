Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Fox Girl

Fox Girl confidence pathos sportswear tail hello world hello dance girl character creation character art character pink shadow shade fox hip hop hip-hop design vector illustration hello dribbble
Hi Dribbble!

Since I used to dance, I decided to devote the first post to the topic of dance. ;)
A separate thank-youness of LoL, for beautiful characters and a clip, under the impression of which I drew this art.

