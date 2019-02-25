Melinda Klein

Chicago Noir

I took this when I was on the way back from an event at the United Center in Chicago last year. It was very late at night, and very foggy. Since state street is usually bustling during the day, there were very few people here that late in the evening.

It reminded me of a noir film.

Posted on Feb 25, 2019
