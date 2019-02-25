Chicago Noir

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
I took this when I was on the way back from an event at the United Center in Chicago last year. It was very late at night, and very foggy. Since state street is usually bustling during the day, there were very few people here that late in the evening.
It reminded me of a noir film.