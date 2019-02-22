Urban Godlewski

Glide | Daily Logo Challenge: Day 26

Glide | Daily Logo Challenge: Day 26 type dailylogo vector illustration illustrator lettering icon design identity branding id mark brand urbangodlewski ugotdesign system logo identity dailylogochallenge creative branding
Logo Prompt:
Paper Airplane

Name Ideas:
Airio, Glide, UpToss

