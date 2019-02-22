Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
perceptions

Boss Characterdesign

perceptions
perceptions
  • Save
Boss Characterdesign composition typography design art vector employer characterdesign character branding digital businessmen illustrator digital art corporate business design illustration
Download color palette

Character design of an angry boss who giving a Instrection to there employ.specially for @Mona redshinestudio.

perceptions
perceptions

More by perceptions

View profile
    • Like