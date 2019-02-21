Neha Shah

Minimalist, Simple and Modern Logo Design

Neha Shah
Neha Shah
  • Save
Minimalist, Simple and Modern Logo Design signature logo flat logo simple logo creative logo unique logo company logo modern minimalist logo wings logo logo designer logo logo designs perfect logo design minimal logo professional logo minimalist logo custom logo business logo logo design creative design modern logo
Download color palette
Neha Shah
Neha Shah

More by Neha Shah

View profile
    • Like