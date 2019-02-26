🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Usually, to find a strong and memorable shape for a logo, we combine two visual metaphors. We believe in dopamine that hits when a viewer recognizes not only the most obvious shape but also experiences an "aha" moment. That makes him/her feel a bit smarter and more curious at the moment. The mind considers it as a positive, helpful experience, and the viewer remembers that for a longer time.
We create a 10x10 matrix with brand attributes/tags duplicated vertically and horizontally. And then we draw around 90 low-fidelity sketches to define the most promising pairs.
🦊 Read full case study