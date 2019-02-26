Ramotion

Firefox Monitor – Brand Identity Sketches

Ramotion
Ramotion
Hire Us
  • Save
Firefox Monitor – Brand Identity Sketches security icon grid ui design designer mozilla brand assers tower shield lock firefox symbol sign hand drawn comcept logo app iconography logotype sign work geometrical exploration art branded shapes patterns brand identity sketches branding logo icons
Firefox Monitor – Brand Identity Sketches security icon grid ui design designer mozilla brand assers tower shield lock firefox symbol sign hand drawn comcept logo app iconography logotype sign work geometrical exploration art branded shapes patterns brand identity sketches branding logo icons
Download color palette
  1. firefox_monitor_brand_identity_sketches.png
  2. firefox_monitor_brand_identity_sketches.png

Usually, to find a strong and memorable shape for a logo, we combine two visual metaphors. We believe in dopamine that hits when a viewer recognizes not only the most obvious shape but also experiences an "aha" moment. That makes him/her feel a bit smarter and more curious at the moment. The mind considers it as a positive, helpful experience, and the viewer remembers that for a longer time.

We create a 10x10 matrix with brand attributes/tags duplicated vertically and horizontally. And then we draw around 90 low-fidelity sketches to define the most promising pairs.

🦊 Read full case study

Evolving the firefox brand identity by ramotion
Rebound of
Firefox
By Ramotion
Ramotion
Ramotion
Digital product design agency
Hire Us

More by Ramotion

View profile
    • Like