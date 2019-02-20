Justina Smagurauskaitė

Real estate website redesign

Real estate website redesign concept redesign. real estate website web branding ui design
Showcasing the real estate website redesign for 2019. During the exploration phase, we were aiming to deliver a refreshed color palette, feeling of quality and lightness.
What are your thoughts on the color palette?

