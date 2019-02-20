Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Yokay Landscape Logo Design Grid

Yokay Landscape Logo Design Grid
I made this logo for a landscape company called Yokay, I made it using only three fields and it was simple and modern and by making both circles as a symbol of the hill.

Let me know what do you think about this? Any feedback is welcome!

Wanna work with us? You can direct messages here :
Email ramescreative@gmail.com
Chat WhatsApp

Rames Creative Design
Rames Creative Design

